TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Thursday was the first day Tyler Junior College students could start moving into residence halls for the fall semester.

Move-in began at 9 a.m. and goes on until 6 p.m., Thursday through Saturday.

“Our new students who have just moved in, they actually, they’re pretty cool. They’re calm about it, they’re like, just excited to move in honestly and we are excited to have them here,” said Daijah McMillan, TJC resident assistant.

One returning student is glad the move-in process is not stressful. “Just come straight to our dorm, sign in with our RA’s then go to our room. It’s really smooth/easy,” said Emma Dorman, TJC sophomore.

Resident assistants are supporting new students and working to make sure day one on campus is hassle-free. “It’s not as hectic, it is pretty steady, it’s pretty flow-free. Everyone has great energy we were prepared, we’ve been preparing for weeks now,” said McMillan.

For Emma Dorman, it’s her second year living on campus. She has her move-in plan down. “Luckily, I have some helping hands so I just kind of set up my room while they went to the car and brought stuff back,” said Dorman.

As students continue moving in through the next two days, one RA has some advice. “Stay hydrated and keep your cool, because it’s too hot to be running around, and like moving is already stressful enough,” said McMillan.

TJC students are happy to be back on campus and excited to be welcoming new students. Sunday is the “walk with an Apache” event when student mentors walk freshmen to their classrooms.

This way they know their way around when Monday comes, and classes begin.