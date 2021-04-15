Tyler Junior College, Tyler ISD recognize 121 high school seniors who met the TJC Promise

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler Junior College and Tyler ID recognized 121 high school seniors who met the TJC Promise requirements during all four years of high school.

The Promise scholars who attend TJC will receive dedicated support to reach their academic goals and are ensured their tuition and fees will be covered up to two years.

On Thursday and Friday, TJC recognized 77 seniors from Tyler Legacy and 44 seniors from Tyler High. Each were presented a certificate, a TJC backpack and admission information.

The TJC Promise was created to help East Texas students achieve their educational goals in high school and college and offer a pathway for them to earn a college education.

TJC Promise is a six-year comprehensive program that spans from ninth grade through the first two years of college.

Participants sign up during the first semester of their freshman year of high school and commit to fulfilling four years of academic, persistence and community service requirements.