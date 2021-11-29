Tyler Junior Colleges’s Nutcracker returns to Wise Auditorium after virtual show in 2020

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler Junior College’s 33rd annual presentation of the holiday favorite “The Nutcracker” will return to Wise Auditorium after TJC held a virtual show last year.

The show will be held Friday-Sunday, Dec. 3-5 in Wise Auditorium, located in the Rogers Palmer Performing Arts Center on the TJC main campus.

“Nutcracker season is always an exciting time, but it’s even more so this year because this will be our first year to perform in the beautiful new Rogers Palmer Performing Arts Center,” TJC Academy of Dance Director Carolyn Hanna said.

Photo courtesy of Tyler Junior College

For their 33rd annual presentation of the ballet, the Tyler Junior College Academy of Dance will bring along the East Texas Symphony Orchestra.

Showtimes are:

7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3

2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4

2 and 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5

For tickets, people can go to TJC.edu/Nutcracker.

Thereza Bryce-Cotes, TJC Academy of Dance ballet mistress​, added, “This will be one of our best performances yet. With the help of our esteemed Pre-Professional Program, dancers from East Texas, our beautiful guest artists, and the East Texas Symphony Orchestra, this is a Christmas tradition you won’t want to miss.”

The guest artists include Nayara Lopes and Arian Molina Soca. They will perform the roles of the Sugar Plum Fairy and her Cavalier.



Photos of Nayara Lopes and Arian Molina Soca. Courtesy of the Tyler Junior College.

Both Lopes and Soca are members of the Philadelphia Ballet, where Lopes is a first soloist and Soca is a principal dancer.