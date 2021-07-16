Tyler kicks off 88th annual Texas Rose Festival season

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The city of Tyler kicked off their 88th annual Texas Rose Festival season at the Willow Brook Country Club.

At the event President Bruce Faulkner introduced the duchess of the rose growers, as well as the princess and the queen of the Texas Rose Festival and theme of the festival Secrets of the Garden.

Anna Grace Hallmark, the Queen of the Texas Rose Festival, Elizabeth Reid Walker, the Princess of the Texas Rose Festival and Emily Ann Milton the Duchess of the Rose Growers all gave brief speeches discussing their participation with the festival many of which whose family have also participated.

“My mom was a lady in waiting as well as my aunts and all my cousins,” Hallmark said. “It’s really exciting and I’ve just been waiting to be apart of this for so long and I’m excited that it’s actually here.”

The event kicked off the first of many events which will begin October 14th with the 88th annual Texas Rose Festival Ribbon Cutting and Morning Prayer at the Rose Garden Center.

Tickets will be available to purchase on Sept. 1 through the Cowan Center Box Office at UT Tyler for the luncheons and coronation on Oct. 15.