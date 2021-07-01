Tyler kids rejoice as Chick-Fil-A playground on South Broadway reopens

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Chick-Fil-A on South Broadway in Tyler served up happiness on Thursday to anxiously awaiting children.

The indoor playground in the south Tyler location had been closed since the beginning of the pandemic back in March 2020 and had remained off-limits for the past 16 months.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held next to the door inside the playground with the kids getting the honor of declaring the area open.

“We are so excited. It is such a great day to have all the kids back in the restaurant. It’s been about a year and a half in the making.” Marketing Director Sheridan Smith

The restaurant is partnered with the Bullard Area Chamber of Commerce. The restauarant is a “Red” member, the highest partnership that the city commerce offers.

Carrie Dudley with the chamber said that the restaurant is a great help to the community by offering scholarships to the area and helping cater events, including being at Blast for Bullard on Saturday. She said that the South Broadway Chick-Fil-A is their most recommended business for school functions.

Kids at the South Broadway Chick Fil A were excited to re-open the playground for the first time since Covid began! (Recordings were permitted by their parents)



Check out the full story at 6 on @KETK!

Link: https://t.co/Svqi4IpdQ1 pic.twitter.com/yZTdHBuIqR — Patrick Cunningham (@pmc3_83) July 1, 2021