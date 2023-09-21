TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Tyler is now home to the newest Carhartt store, as a part of the company’s retail expansion efforts to bring their brand to the hardworking East Texas community.

This is their only company-owned location in the state of Texas and their 36th standalone store in the nation.

The East Texas community possesses many robust oil, gas, agriculture and manufacturing industries that are in line with the durable and versatile workwear that the retail company offers.

“As the demand for skilled workers continues to skyrocket across the nation, we are expanding our retail presence to meet an increased need for accessible gear that supports the lifestyles of the hardworking people in Texas and helps them create their own histories – both on and off the job site,” said Mark Kastner, director of direct-to-consumer store strategy and experience at Carhartt.

According to a press release from the company, the Tyler location, located at The Village at Cumberland Park at 8916 South Broadway, occupies approximately 3,750 square feet and is expected to bring more than 20 new jobs to the local community. The new storefront will offer hardworking gear for men, women and children, as well as footwear and accessories.

This store’s hours will be as follows:

10 a.m. – 9 p.m. on Monday through Saturday

12 p.m. – 6 p.m. on Sunday

For more information about Carhartt and their newest retail locations, visit their website.