TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Blake Bailey, a Tyler lawyer, joined a mission trip to Poland with mercy works to help displaced Ukrainian refugees.

“I wanted to help humans, and that’s what they were there for,” said Bailey. “When we got on the ground I immediately saw a bunch of humans trying to help other humans, it was great.”

They started their 8-day stay at a hotel turned shelter bought by MercyWorks in Ustron, Poland.

“We worked in several other refugee shelters, delivered food,” said Debbie Lascelles, founder, MercyWorks.

The group made up of four strangers from East Texas and Canada touched many lives just by showing up.

“Mainly though I think we were just a listening ear and support to people, try to encourage them, offer prayer,” said Lascelles.

Photo courtesy of Blake Bailey

MercyWorks spent time near the Polish/Ukrainian border picking up food and delivering it to refugee shelters.

MercyWorks spent time near the Polish/Ukrainian border picking up food and delivering it to refugee shelters.

A "fairly new" Youth With A Mission property/refugee shelter in Ustron, Poland.

Photos courtesy of Debbie Lascelles showing their work with Polish and Ukrainian high school students in Warsaw.

Lascelles said Bailey made a special connection with a little boy while there.

“Simple things like that are really important right now for kids to have something normal in their life,” said Lascelles.

Bailey had taken gifts over for the children but now knows his help means more than any material thing.

“It was trivial in a way because the gift they were receiving was shelter, so my gifts were in the total scheme of things, not the big deal,” said Bailey.

He says it’s a difficult time for the people of Ukraine, but he is glad did something to help.

“At the end of the day, all of us grow from this experience,” said Bailey.

Bailey says this trip taught him so much and he would do it again in a heartbeat, but you don’t have to travel all the way to Poland to help. You can to them by visiting MercyWorks online.