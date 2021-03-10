Tyler Legacy announces death of Tim Johnson, teacher and football coach

(KETK)- Tyler Legacy shared information about the death of Tim Johnson, a teacher and coach at the school.

“I share the following information with a heavy heart…” wrote Dan Crawford, Tyler Legacy Principal.

Johnson was a science teacher and football and basketball coach. He passed away on Tuesday.

He was diagnosed with pneumonia, and experienced other complications.

Crawford spoke with Johnson’s wife, Felicia, to share the school’s condolences.

“She wanted me to thank the coaches, teachers, students, athletes & parents who accepted Tim into our school, as this was his first year with us,” said Crawford.

Johnson had three sons, Jacoby, 26, Jocorey, 23, and Timothy, 22.

His wife also mentioned his death was not related to COVID-19.

Tyler Legacy asked people to keep the Johnson family in their thoughts and prayers.

The former high school teacher will be laid to rest on March 14 in Livingston, Texas.

“It is in times like these we need to remember what matters most,” wrote principal Crawford.