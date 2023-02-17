TYLER, Texas (KETK) — A hard week of fundraising by the students at Tyler Legacy High School helped make dreams come true for a younger child who is experiencing serious medical issues.

Students brought the magic of Disney to campus, by showing Zandaya that dreams to come true.

Princess Zandaya, 8, was the guest of honor.

“Making a really special event for Zandaya, entertaining her, and letting her get to can sit back and relax and have some fun with us,” said Rachel Bumgardener, Director of the Southern Belles.

During a regular check-up in 2021, Zandaya’s doctors found something concerning.

“Finding a tumor on her liver that required a liver transplant, so it was at that time she was referred to the Make-A-Wish foundation to give her a little bit of hope and joy throughout that process,” said Emily O’Brien, with Make-A-Wish North Texas.

To be able to take her mind off of the intense medical treatment and long recovery process, Zandaya’s wish is to go to Disney World.

“Hopefully she has a great time with us so, the hard work that goes into an event like this does take time but it’s all worth it when we get here and set everything up and have her here with us,” said Bumgardener.

The wish was granted thanks to the hard work by the teachers, staff and students. They raised the money, planned the production and put on the show.

“She’s quietly taking it all in, but getting to glance over at her all throughout today and see the little smile kind of pop on her face was really sweet,” said O’Brien.

Not only was this special for Zandaya and her family, but for all Red Raiders.

“Sometimes the things that happen here at school are problems that seem so minor to what other people are going through,” said Bumgardener.

Zandaya was presented with a huge gift to keep the celebration going.

“Their goal was $10,000 and they raised over $15,000 which is absolutely incredible,” said O’Brien.

The money is for her trip to the happiest place on Earth.

Zandaya is in recovery and will be able to go to Disney World soon, where she will have the chance to just be a kid again.