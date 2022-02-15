TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler ISD is welcoming a free E-Sports tournament later this week, according to a release from the school district.

The Tyler Legacy E-Sports Club will host a Super Smash Brothers Doubles Tournament on Wednesday, February 16.

The tournament will be held at 4:15 p.m. in Room A340 on the Tyler Legacy campus. Sign-ups are free for students to “experience play in a competitive local environment.”

Legacy High teacher and club sponsor David Nguyen estimates that between 32 and 64 students will participate.

For more information, please contact Jennifer Hines at 903-262-1064.