TYLER, Texas (KETK) — On Tuesday’s senior night of her volleyball game, Red Prince had two goals: to win and to make her mom proud.

“It was just always me, her and my family, so to have that bond is just really special and it’s one that I’m going to miss a lot,” said Prince.

At just 17 years old, in early October Prince lost her mom to breast cancer.

“She fought for a very long time, it was a hard battle,” added Prince.

Even though her mom Sally is no longer here, Prince said her support system is. Loved ones from all over Texas came out to be there for her on an important night.

“Her village came through and we wanted to make sure this was special even though her mom couldn’t be here, we wanted to make sure that she felt the love,” said close family friend, Ebony Brown.

Loved ones wore pink to the game in honor of Sally. Prince was escorted onto the court by her grandparents, clutching her mom’s photo in her hand.

“We knew that this was going to be a tough night for Red because it is so fresh but also I do think helps the healing process,” said Tyler Legacy Head Volleyball Coach, Bryan Winegeart.

Prince also has support from her teammates who are there for her through this heartbreaking time.

“The best thing that we can do as coaches is train these kids to be there for each other when it matters,” added Winegeart.

Prince said she will forever carry the lessons her mom taught her and will continue spreading the love her mom provided.

Sally leaves behind 5 children pictured here.

Loved ones sitting in the stands supporting Red.









