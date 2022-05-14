TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler Legacy High School senior who lost her brother to a distracted driving wreck was honored with a scholarship on Friday for her efforts in promoting safe driving.

Camille Moore was among 10 students who were awarded a Linda Thomas Safe Driving scholarship during a ceremony at Tyler Legacy High School.

Each year, the North East Texas Regional Mobility Authority, or NET RMA, selects 10 students from across the region for scholarships to promote safe driving practices among local high school students and the Northeast Texas communities.

In addition to Moore, the following students were given awards in the following counties:

Bowie County

Gavin R. Bailey – James Bowie High School

Allison Wade – James Bowie High School

Olivia Duffer – New Boston High School

Cass County

Emily Hawley – Maud High School

Gregg County

Carolyn Hale – Hallsville High School

Kaufman County

Kennedy Wilcox – Forney High School

Smith County

Charles Lu – Tyler Legacy High School

Camille Moore – Tyler Legacy High School

Lilian Sue Winningham – Tyler Legacy High School

Jorden Braley – Whitehouse High School

The winners were selected based on their safe driving essays and academic and extracurricular achievements.

The Safe Driving Scholarship committee made up of NET RMA board members, evaluated each application.

The purpose of the scholarship was to promote safe driving practices among local high school students and the Northeast Texas community.

“The NET RMA enjoyed an extremely robust response to this year’s Linda Thomas Safe Driving Scholarship Program,” said Andrea Williams-McCoy, NET RMA Board Member and Chair of the Community Relations Committee.

The recipients will be able to use their scholarship funds towards tuition, fees, books, room board, or other expenses required by their college or university.

Williams-McCoy added, “NET RMA is proud to help cultivate a new generation of safe drivers and connect with our local communities by supporting our talented high school students as they take the next step in their educational journey.”