Tyler Legacy student receives ‘highest honor’ for high school musicians

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- A Tyler Legacy High School student was selected as an All-State musician for 2021.

Noah Nunez, a member of the Red Raider Band, received this honor from the Texas Music Education Association. Only 3% of those that apply are awarded this title.

“Being an All-State player is a goal I’ve had since middle school, and the feeling of finally achieving this is indescribable,” said Nunez. “I will be forever grateful for this gift.”

The young student plays the trumpet. He had to go through a competitive process that started last fall and included District, Region and Area levels.

2020 presented a lot of challenges for many people including students, but Nunez was able to persevere and continue to show his dedication for music.

“Noah is an incredible student, musician, and person,” said Sam Labordus Legacy Director of Bands Sam Labordus. “To be selected as an All-State student is one of the highest honors a high school musician can achieve, and to do this during so much adversity is inspiring. We are incredibly proud of all of Noah’s accomplishments, and we cannot wait to see what is next for him.”

TMEA sponsors the Texas All-State audition process to promote students’ dedication to their musical knowledge and skill and to encourage educators to support their students in this development. More than 50,000 students from around the state initially entered the audition process, and 1,860 students have been selected for 2021, according to Tyler Legacy.