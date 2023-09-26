TYLER, Texas (KETK) – More than 20 students from Tyler Legacy High School received special recognition for their outstanding academic achievements.

These students scored in the top 10% of the PSAT and have been commended by the College Board recognition program and received special recognition letters in the process to mark their achievement.

The College Board officially recognized 17 students and five students were commended by the National Merit Scholarship program.

Photo courtesy of Tyler ISD

Courtesy of Tyler ISD

Photo courtesy of Tyler ISD

Photo courtesy of Tyler ISD

Photo courtesy of Tyler ISD

Photo courtesy of Tyler ISD

Photo courtesy of Tyler ISD

To be commended, students are generally the top 3%-5% scorers on the PSAT/NMSQT test. There are about 35,000 students who received the commended status.

“I’m just really proud of myself and it feels good to get an award for this. I just always want to do the best that I can and put as much work as I can into what I’m doing in school,” said Addie Sartor, a senior at Tyler Legacy High School.