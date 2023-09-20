TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler Legacy High School students started the school year helping underserved youth in their community.

These students will join 1,050 high schools and 110,000 students to help distribute a million books thought the Chick-fil-A Leader Academy.

The service project sponsors the one million books, which will be packaged and given by the student leaders to nearby hometown charities, elementary schools and nonprofit organizations chosen by the group.

Chick-fil-A Leader Academy is a national high school leadership program focused on Impact Through Action. Each month, students will gather to learn leadership principles through lessons called Leader Labs.

The seven month program empowers high school students to put leadership principles into practice through several student-led community service projects that culminate in a year-end impact.

“I am super excited to be a part of this program,” student Caroline Hines said. “Giving back to the community is something I enjoy, and I am involved in several volunteerism organizations. Also, learning new leadership skills is important as I look to my educational future and will benefit me as I apply to college in the next few years.”