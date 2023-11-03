TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Tyler Legacy students will be hitting the stage with their rendition of the musical comedy “Something Rotten!”

“Brings the audience back to the renaissance times, and I think people will be very interested in the story because it also has a very modern spin on it,” said Zach Combs, a senior who plays William Shakespeare.

Combs said the show will leave people laughing and wanting more.

“It’s a big honor to play Shakespeare and also do the show as well, it has a great message to it in the end, even though how funny it is,” said Combs.

The play premiered in New York in 2015, and Legacy will be the first East Texas high school to put on the production.

“This has a lot of Shakespeare puns, there’s a ton of musical theater puns, so it fits. Plus, it’s not the thing that everybody’s seen and done 25,000 times,” said Danielle Rousseau, head theatre director.

Making his theatre debut, senior Henry Dewberry wasn’t expecting to see his name on the cast list.

“I was pretty shocked, I thought I wasn’t going to make it. She believed in me the whole time,” said Dewberry.

Dewberry said the cast has put in a lot of hours of dancing, singing and getting the stage ready, but that’s not something the audience normally gets to see.

“Chaos is going on backstage, but what’s on the stage, we all play a part to make something special and memorable,” said Jerard Mosley, a senior who plays Nick Bottom.

Tickets are now on sale online or can be purchased at the door for cash only. Tyler Legacy’s “Something Rotten!” opens Thursday, Nov. 9, and will run through Nov. 12.