TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler Public Library is hosting its annual all ages reading challenge, offering a free book and raffle for participants that complete the challenge.

Tyler Public Library’s annual reading challenge begins on Saturday and will end Jan. 13. The challenge for children through grade 12 will be to read a total of six hours. Upon completion of the challenge children will receive a free book and be entered into a raffle drawing for their age category.

Adult participants will be challenged to read three books in the time period, and will receive a free book coupon to be used in the library’s Book Nook and be entered into a raffle upon completion.

On Saturday, the library will be hosting an event to kickoff the challenge. The kickoff event will have a place to sign up for the reading challenge, local vendors, life-size Candyland and the Library Llama trading card game.

The event will have free hot cocoa, as well as Tom’s Travelling Coffee Truck selling beverages. Candyland will include candy and non-candy prizes for kids and kids will be able to meet steampunk Santa from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Sign up here, or visit the Tyler Public Library for more information.