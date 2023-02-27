TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Public Library will host their bi-annual book sale on Saturday, March 11.

The event will go from 10 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. in a section of the library parking lot. Among the items for sale will be books, audiobooks, CDs and DVDs. A selection of special items will be listed by price tag, according to the library.

Free parking will be available across College Street in the Fair Parking Garage. Prior browsing of book sale items is not permitted before the start time of 10 a.m.

Sale prices are below:

Hardbacks: $2

Paperbacks: $1

Audiobooks: $5

CDs/DVDs: $1

After 3 p.m., items by the bag will be $10 and items by the box will be $15.

“All funds raised support the Library’s collection development to purchase new materials, replace lost or damaged items and continue enhancing the collections offered to our community,” according to the library.