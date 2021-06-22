Tyler listed among best cities for pets

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler has been named a top city for pets.
According to rent.com, Tyler ranks five on their list of the 50 best cities for pets. The top five places are as follows:
- Greeley, CO
- Charleston, SC
- Ann Arbor, MI
- Boulder, CO
- Tyler, TX
Tyler beat out bigger cities like Scottsdale, Tucson, Austin and Tallahassee.
To compile the list, rent.com used metrics like the percentage of apartments that were pet-friendly, the average cost of vet services and the number of pet-related businesses per capita.
They also looked at other amenities including off-leash parks, hiking spots, veterinary hospitals and doggie daycares.
According to rent.com, 85.2% of Tyler apartments are considered “pet friendly” and the average vet cost is $46.33.
Specifically, they highlighted the four-acre Sunrise Paw Park in Tyler, right off Baggett Road or CR 166.
