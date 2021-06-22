Tyler listed among best cities for pets

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler has been named a top city for pets.

According to rent.com, Tyler ranks five on their list of the 50 best cities for pets. The top five places are as follows:

  • Greeley, CO
  • Charleston, SC
  • Ann Arbor, MI
  • Boulder, CO
  • Tyler, TX

Tyler beat out bigger cities like Scottsdale, Tucson, Austin and Tallahassee.

To compile the list, rent.com used metrics like the percentage of apartments that were pet-friendly, the average cost of vet services and the number of pet-related businesses per capita.

They also looked at other amenities including off-leash parks, hiking spots, veterinary hospitals and doggie daycares.

According to rent.com, 85.2% of Tyler apartments are considered “pet friendly” and the average vet cost is $46.33.

Specifically, they highlighted the four-acre Sunrise Paw Park in Tyler, right off Baggett Road or CR 166.

