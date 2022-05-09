TYLER, Texas (KETK) — A Smith County judge accepted a plea deal on Friday for a Tyler man that was accused of attempting sexual assault in 2017.

Desi Lee Griffith, now 22, was arrested at the age of 17 after police reported that he had attempted to sexually assault a woman near an elementary school. Shortly prior to this incident, Griffith had also been reportedly seen stealing a bicycle by a classmate.

Griffith tried to plead guilty in December, according to judicial records, but had his plea deal rejected by Judge Austin Reeve Jackson. However, a new plea deal was presented and accepted on Friday which includes a deferred adjudication probation period of 10 years. Should Griffith successfully complete this probation period, his case will be dismissed.

According to the 114th district court, as an additional condition of Griffith’s plea deal, he will have to register as a sex offender and undergo treatment at the Andrews Center, which is a behavioral healthcare facility.