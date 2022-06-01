TYLER, Texas (KETK) — A Tyler man was indicted on two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after being accused of shooting two 13-year-old girls in March.

Jaqualin Humphrey, 18, turned himself in to authorities in March after the Tyler Police Department announced the shooting and named him as a suspect.

The shooting took place in the area of North Ross Street and West Bow Street in Tyler on Saturday, March 12. Saturday evening, police responded to reports of gunshots in the area and at the same time, they also received a call about two 13-year-old girls who were each shot one time, police say.

Police say it was determined that the girls were passengers in a car with several other juveniles which was being driven by an adult when they were shot. They are reportedly in stable condition.