VIDEO: Tyler man arrested after allegedly assaulting woman, leading authorities on high-speed chase from Bullard to Lufkin

The video above was provided by the Office of the Angelina County Constable for Precinct 1.

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man was arrested on Saturday after holding a woman against her will and leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase from Bullard to Lufkin, according to Tom Selman, the Angelina County Constable for Precinct 1.

Christopher Reshode Holmes, 30, was detained around 12:25 a.m. on Saturday around Loop 287 at MLK Drive in Lufkin.

He was charged with evading arrest or detention- vehicle, unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Holmes was booked into the Angelina County Jail, and his bonds totaled $185,000 for the offenses.

The pursuit started in Bullard and two Bullard police officers noticed a 2015 maroon Nissan Altima stopped in the middle of the road at Main Street and FM 2493. When police tried to approach the vehicle, the driver fled.

Selman said he heard a radio call on Friday around 11:50 p.m. that officers from outside of Angelina County were pursuing a car that would not stop. The chase was heading south on US Highway 69 in Cherokee County between Alto and Wells.

The Nissan Altima reached speeds of up to 100 mph, said law enforcement.

Selman and Deputy Constables Steve Sikes and Bo Dunkin traveled north on US 69 to try to intercept the car.

Selman and Dunkin stopped near US 69 south of Highway 7 near Rifle Road, on the southbound side of the highway. Law enforcement used spikes on the southbound lane. These hit the two front tires of the Nissan Altima.

Holmes kept going south on US 69 and the vehicle’s front tires rolled off the rims. Angelina County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were also able to use spikes on the car.

The sheriff’s office dispatcher said, Holmes was holding a female passenger against her will. He would not let her leave the car, and he had a gun.

The woman was from Tyler. She had been communicating with someone else through her cellphone, and they had shared the information with dispatch.

The Bullard Police Department was the first agency to join the pursuit.

DPS, the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office, Precinct 1 Constable Deputies and Lufkin Police Department also assisted.

Later, the driver exited US 69 and went south on Loop 287. Then, he exited to State Highway 94 and went into city streets. Holmes drove on the wrong side of the road and was swerving.

Near Loop 287 and Martin Luther King Dr., Constable Selman was able to spin the Nissan Altima into the grass median of the highway.

Then, Holmes ran from the car across the highway to the George Henderson Exposition Center. Selman chased after the man in his patrol car.

Holmes was met with an eight foot chain link fence around the exposition center, and this is when authorities were able to arrest him.

The woman, who was the passenger in the Nissan Altima, told officers Holmes had a pistol and he had hit her in the mouth with it.

Bullard officers found a Ruger Security 9 semi-auto pistol in 9mm, and two magazines. Holmes was found to be carrying another magazine.

The female passenger and Holmes were checked on by paramedics.

Holmes has a previous criminal record. He was convicted of possession of a controlled substance in Smith County.

Holmes had also reportedly taken ecstasy and cocaine before the Bullard officers tried to make contact with his vehicle.