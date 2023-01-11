TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man was arrested on Tuesday night after his 1-year-old daughter was found on the side of Rhones Quarter Road, according to Tyler Police.

Officials said they received a call around 8 p.m. of a child on the side of the road. When police arrived at the scene in the 5100 block of Rhones Quarter Road they found a toddler strapped into her car seat on the side of the road.

Shortly after, police said they received a separate call about a drunk driver in the parking lot of the CEFCO gas station on Troup Highway. According to police, it was later discovered that the driver identified as Paul Hanna, 37 of Tyler, was the father of the toddler found on the side of the road.

Police said Hanna told them he thought his daughter was at a family member’s house, and when contacted by police, the family member said she was not there.

The child was unharmed and taken to be with family members, according to police, and Hanna was arrested for driving while intoxicated second offense.

“Charges will be added,” officials with Tyler police said. CPS and Tyler police are investigating Hanna for child endangerment.