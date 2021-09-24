Tyler man arrested for intoxicated manslaughter after passenger is killed in crash

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested for intoxicated manslaughter after a fatal wreck with a parked vehicle Friday morning.

20-year-old Tamyra Campbell from Tyler was killed when the car she was riding in hit a parked vehicle at the intersection of Plantation Drive and Spring Branch Drive around 3 a.m. Friday.

An investigation into the crash revealed that 27-year-old Christopher Hardy Jr. was driving a black Dodge Charger with Campbell as a passenger.

Campbell’s family has been notified of her death and and Hardy was taken to UT Health on Beckham with minor injuries.

Police say there was evidence that Hardy was intoxicated at the time of the crash. Detectives got an arrest warrant for Hardy for intoxicated manslaughter, a second-degree felony, with a bond of $300,000. He was released from the hospital and booked into the Smith County Jail.

According to jail records, Hardy was previously arrested Sept. 4 for public intoxication.

