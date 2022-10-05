TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A 19-year-old Tyler man was arrested on Tuesday for intoxicated manslaughter in connection to a fatal wreck on Highway 110, according to DPS.

According to a DPS report from the Sunday crash, Nicholas Agustin, 19, was driving south on Highway 110 when he lost control of his Ford Crown Victoria, entered the northbound lanes and collided with a Honda Civic.

The passenger of the Civic, David Lewandowski, 51 of Hewitt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Agustin, who DPS said was not wearing a seatbelt, was taken to a local hospital with non-incapacitating injuries. The driver of the Civic was transported to a separate hospital with incapacitating injuries.

Agustin was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, intoxicated manslaughter with a vehicle, intoxicated assault with a vehicle and his bond has been set at a combined $1.1 million. DPS said the case is still under investigation.