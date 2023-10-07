BRAZORIA, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man is back in custody after allegedly walking away from a prison trusty camp.

According to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, 20-year-old Cadarion Avery was serving a 5-year sentence for a theft out of Smith County when he left the camp around 11:32 p.m. on Friday.

The trusty camp, a housing location outside the main prison for inmates with nonviolent offenses, was located at the Clemens Unit in Brazoria. He was found on Saturday around 7:49 a.m. near the Clemens Unit, according to TDCJ.

Avery will now face felony escape charges.