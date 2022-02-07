TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man had an incredible reason to celebrate on Monday.

Robert G. Weist turned 101 years old. He has 26 grandchildren and great grandchildren.

“Well, I moved to East Texas when I was a young chap. I’ve been in Kilgore through high school and college and then I went on to A&M,” said Weist.

During his lifetime, Weist taught physics at Texas A&M University for two years. He later became a chemical engineer at Standard Oil Company of Indiana, which later became Amoco. He also met Mother Theresa.

Weist also said he wanted to serve in the military, but he was not able to because he is blind from one eye.