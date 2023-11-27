HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 28-year-old man shot at the residence of his ex girlfriend.

According to authorities, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office Communication Division received a call from a woman on Nov. 23 at around 12:06 a.m. of shots fired on Milton Lane in Longview. Reportedly, the woman said her ex-boyfriend had shown up to her residence and that another man had shot him.

Officials said when patrol units arrived, they located an unresponsive man in the front yard who was later identified as Anthony Diante Hampton, 28, Tyler. Hampton was reportedly taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Harrison County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division responded to the scene where they recovered multiple items including video footage.

The Sheriff’s Office said they are currently investigating the case and will release information as it becomes available.