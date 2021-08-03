Tyler man dies after being hit by a car on HWY 31

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on State Highway 31, roughly one mile west of Tyler.

According to DPS, a 2016 BMW was travelling westbound on SH-31 while a pedestrian was standing in the roadway escorting people across to a nearby parking lot from a private venue. The BMW hit the pedestrian.

46-year-old Cameron Overshown of Tyler was taken to UT Health Tyler where he died.

The driver of the BMW, 54-year-old Marylan Douglas of Larue, was treated and released at the scene.

