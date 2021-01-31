Tyler man dies after being thrown from vehicle in crash

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – A man died Sunday after being ejected from his vehicle when it veered off the road and rolled over into a ditch.

27-year-old Christopher Darnell Harris was traveling east on SH 64 just outside of Henderson.

The Department of Public Safety said that the the vehicle was traveling at an unsafe speed as it approached a curve in the road. The vehicle veered right into a ditch where it struck a culvert and turned over, ejecting the driver.

Harris was pronounced dead at the scene. He was transported to Garmon Funeral Home in Henderson.

According to DPS, the crash remains under investigation.