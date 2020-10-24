Tyler man dies after car strikes a tree in Smith County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man died after his car struck a tree on Friday.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, troopers responded to a fatal crash on IH-20 around 7:50 p.m. The scene was two miles west of the city of Lindale in Smith County.

James Carney Pillow, 71, of Tyler was driving a 1997 Plymouth Voyager. He was traveling eastbound on the inside lane of IH-20, then his vehicle crashed into the concrete barrier. Pillow also crossed both eastbound lanes before leaving the roadway, where his car crashed into a tree.

Pillow was pronounced dead at the scene by Judge Jon Johnson. He was later taken to Caudle-Rutledge Funeral Home in Lindale.

The crash is still being investigated.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51