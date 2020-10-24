Tyler man dies after car strikes a tree in Smith County

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man died after his car struck a tree on Friday.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, troopers responded to a fatal crash on IH-20 around 7:50 p.m. The scene was two miles west of the city of Lindale in Smith County.

James Carney Pillow, 71, of Tyler was driving a 1997 Plymouth Voyager. He was traveling eastbound on the inside lane of IH-20, then his vehicle crashed into the concrete barrier. Pillow also crossed both eastbound lanes before leaving the roadway, where his car crashed into a tree.

Pillow was pronounced dead at the scene by Judge Jon Johnson. He was later taken to Caudle-Rutledge Funeral Home in Lindale.

The crash is still being investigated.