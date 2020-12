LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man driving a pickup truck near Lindale was killed Thursday when he veered off the road and struck a tree.

Cody West, 31, of Tyler, died at scene, said the DPS.

The accident happened at 10:50 p.m. on FM 849 about 3.5 miles east of Lindale.

The DPS said it is not clear why West lost control of his Dodge Ram. He veered off the north side of the road and into a ditch before hitting the tree.