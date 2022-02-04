VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man died after he lost control of his truck in icy conditions on State Highway 64, about 6.5 miles east of Canton in Van Zandt County, according to DPS.

Mickey A. Jones, 43, of Tyler was driving west on Highway 64 at an unsafe speed for the road and weather conditions, DPS said. Jones lost control of his car and began to spin clockwise until he eventually slid off the north side of the highway and into a ditch where he hit a tree, according to DPS.

Jones died at the scene.

DPS said that Jones was not wearing a seatbelt and that there was ice on the road at the time of the crash.