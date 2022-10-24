Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man died after a shooting and police are investigating the incident, said the Tyler Police Department.

The shooting happened on Oct. 22 at approximately 2:47 p.m. in the 2400 block of N. Broadway Ave. Police said they found a man on the sidewalk. He was taken to a local hospital and died from gunshot injuries.

Authorities said witnesses told them they saw two suspects running after the shooting. The victim was Cornelius Tims, 43, of Tyler, said police. Law enforcement also informed his family.

Tyler police detectives are investigating this case. If you have any information on this case please contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000 or call Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.