SILOAM Springs, Arkansas (KETK) – A Tyler man died over the weekend after trying to save his son from drowning in Arkansas.

The Grand River Dam Authority Police Department identified the man as 42-year-old Jose James-Flores, according to our sister station KSN.

The department said James-Flores jumped into Flint Creek after his son jumped from the top of the dam.

Both James-Flores and his son were underwater for five to seven minutes before being pulled out. The son was revived at the scene while James-Flores was taken to a hospital and later died.