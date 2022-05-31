TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man accused of shooting and killing two dentists in Smith County was indicted for capital murder of multiple persons.

Steven Alexander Smith, 40, was indicted for the charges on May 5. His jury trial is scheduled for Aug. 15.

59-year-old Dr. Blake G. Sinclair and 75-year-old Dr. Jack E. Burroughs were killed in March after they were shot at Affordable Dentures & Implants in Smith County on Highway 31.

Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith said Steven was a patient at the clinic and there was an altercation regarding dentures. Once deputies got to the scene, they saw that two men had been shot.

According to officials, Steven became angry with clinic employees and went to his vehicle. He then came back to the lobby of the business, pulled out a gun and shot the two doctors, said the sheriff’s office.

“[He] went out and retrieved medium-caliber pistol from his vehicle, returned inside and started shooting. Both of the victims were on the floor just inside the entry door,” said Sheriff Smith.

Steven later escaped in his truck and drove west on Highway 31 toward Tyler. A witness informed authorities of the vehicle’s description and license plate number.

A deputy later saw Steven arriving at his home in South Tyler. He went inside his house and some minutes later he came out again and was arrested.