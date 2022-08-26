TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Justin Pierce, 29 of Tyler, has been indicted for intoxication manslaughter and accident involving death for the hit-and-run accident that claimed the life of 18-year-old Marissa July-McCuin of Tyler.

DPS reports from the April 24 incident stated Pierce was driving down Highway 64 roughly two miles west of Tyler just after 1:30 a.m. McCuin was trying to cross the road in the outside lane when she was allegedly hit by Pierce’s 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan.

McCuin was taken to a Tyler hospital where she died from her injuries. Pierce fled the scene but was later apprehended.

Pierce was arrested and released on April 19, 2021 charged with public intoxication and assaulting a public servant. One year later Pierce was arrested on April 24 for intoxication manslaughter and remains in the Smith County Jail on a $500,000 surety bond.