TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Tyler man who was charged with intoxicated manslaughter in a wreck that killed a Tyler Legacy high school senior has been indicted.

Jason Charles, 24, was indicted by a Smith County grand jury on March 24 on the charge of intoxicated manslaughter with a vehicle.

Charles was originally charged on Jan. 14 in the death of Lily Thornburgh after she succumbed to her injuries in a late-night wreck on Broadway Ave. She was just shy of 18.