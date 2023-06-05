TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A 22-year-old Tyler man has been indicted for intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle in connection to a September 2022 fatal crash.

According to court documents, Darrell Lewis, 22 of Tyler, was indicted for driving while intoxicated on Sept. 24, 2022, and caused the crash that killed 53-year-old Eric Elitel.

The wreck took place on State Highway 155 North one mile north of Winona, and DPS reported at the time that Lewis was driving south on the road when his car moved onto the wrong side of the road and crashed head-on into another car.

Elitel was pronounced dead at the scene, and Lewis was taken to a Louisiana hospital for treatment. He was indicted for intoxication manslaughter on April 20.