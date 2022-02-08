TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man was indicted by a Smith County grand jury for sex trafficking.

Brandon Lee Johnson, 26, was indicted on the following charges: continuous trafficking of persons, sexual assault of a child and compelling prostitution under age of 18.

The Tyler man was arrested on June 3, 2021. He was found with a minor who was a victim of sex trafficking, said the office of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. The United States Marshal’s Task Force in Tyler made the arrest.

Johnson’s arraignment hearing is planned for Feb. 11.