TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man was indicted for the murder of his brother.

Court records show that 32-year-old Lee-Autry Morgan was indicted for a murder charge in connection to the fatal shooting of his brother, Jaraine Tyrone Johnson, 38 of Tyler.

After police responded to a call about a shooting in the 2400 block of McKenzie Drive in Tyler on July 15, they found Johnson with “multiple gunshot wounds.” He died after being taken to a local hospital by EMS.

According to documents, Morgan had told his father that he shot his brother because he was “hearing voices.” Morgan’s father also said that he advised Morgan to get help with his mental health issues and to turn himself in to the police.

Morgan was arrested outside of the Andrews Center in Tyler and his bond was set at $1 million. He has a court date scheduled for Nov. 20.