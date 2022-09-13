TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man has been indicted in the May murder of a mother of four. Officials said it is believed she was killed with a machete in a “violent attack.”

Jaci Wilkerson, 40, was found dead at The Lodge Apartment Complex on South Broadway, across the street from Rose Hill Cemetery. David Thompson, 49, later turned himself in to police in connection to the murder.

Wilkerson’s body was found inside the front door of the apartment, and officials said a machete was found on Thompson’s bed inside the apartment, along with a “significant amount of blood.”

Investigators spoke with Thompson’s roommate who was present at the time of the murder and went to bed around 10 p.m., according to documents.

When the roommate got up to use the bathroom around 3 a.m. he noticed there was a text from Thompson officials said was to the effect of “sorry you had to be there for that.” The roommate responded “?”

The roommate said Thompson was “crazy” and had “a violent relationship” with Wilkerson. He had been arrested in the past for violating a protective order filed against him to protect Wilkerson.

Thompson has remained in custody since turning himself in to Lindale police the next day, and his bond has been set at $750,000. He was indicted on Aug. 11.