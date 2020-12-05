Tyler man indicted on murder charge related to death of 21-year-old mother of two

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- A 21-year-old Tyler man was indicted by a Smith County grand jury in connection to a murder charge.

Catalino Marin Jr. was arrested this year on Aug. 9 and charged with murder in relation to the shooting death of Diamond Samantha Cruz, 21.

Earlier this year, police arrived at the 8700 block of County Road 384 in Tyler around 5:30 a.m. and found a woman dead from a gunshot wound.

Marin was not found right away, and he turned himself into authorities on Aug. 9.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, investigators found Cruz’s body on the floor in the threshold of the bedroom of the residence. They also found what looked like a .40 caliber hand gun next to her body “as well as spent casings and unfired rounds.”

A detective also said he noticed a gunshot wound behind Cruz’s left ear “and a large amount of blood pooling under the right side of her face, which was against the floor,” the affidavit said.

An individual also told investigators, Marin came to her residence “with blood on his hands stating he and the victim, Diamond Samantha Cruz, were fighting over the gun when she shot herself and stated ‘he did not mean to do it,’” according to the affidavit.

After observing the victim’s body, a detective “advised in his training and experience (that) the entry and exit wounds are inconsistent with a self-inflicted gunshot,” the affidavit said.

Marin’s is currently at the Smith County Jail and his bail amount was recently set to $500,000.