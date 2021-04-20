Tyler man killed after being hit by car on Troup HWY

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man is dead after being hit by a car early Tuesday morning on Troup HWY.

30-year-old Timothy Nickelbur was crossing the street at a spot that was not designated as a crosswalk around 7 a.m.

A car traveling south could not see Nickelbur and struck him. He was taken to UT Health on Beckham, but died from his injuries.

Officers are still working the scene of an accident and it is still under investigation.

The identity of the driver was not released in a statement by Tyler police.