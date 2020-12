TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man was killed Sunday morning after a wreck just outside the city limits.

According to a DPS report, 52-year-old Acosta Lugo was driving east on HWY 64 just before 11:00 a.m. when his car left the road and veered right.

Lugo’s car then hit a “stationary piece of construction equipment.” It is unknown why Lugo’s car veered off the road.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by Judge Johnson was taken to Hilliard Funeral Home in Van.