CANTON, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man was killed late Friday night after being hit by a car while walking on HWY 64.

A DPS report states that 30-year-old Devin Hill was walking on the highway about three miles southeast of Canton around 10:45 p.m.

Hill was hit by a 2021 Buick Encore, which was driven by Linda Glandt, a 66-year-old Athens native. Hill was pronounced dead at the scene by Judge Shinn and was taken to Lighthouse Professional Mortuary in Tyler.

The crash remains under investigation.