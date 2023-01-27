GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler native pleaded guilty to four separate charges on Thursday related to a crash that killed two young boys on State Highway 149 near Lakeport last year.

Hayden Malone, 22, pleaded guilty to two charges of intoxicated manslaughter and two separate charges of intoxication assault.

Malone has remained in custody since he was arrested the day of the crash on Jan. 13, 2022 that reportedly killed a 2-year-old and 5-month-old. The boys had been taken to separate hospitals where they later died from their injuries.

At the time of the crash, DPS reported that Mercedes Cole, 24 of Longview, was preparing to turn into the parking lot of the Dollar General on SH 149 when her car was hit by Malone.

Cole had been carrying five passengers, including the two boys, at the time of the crash.

Malone is currently being held in the Gregg County Jail on a $600,000 bond, and his sentence has not yet been determined.