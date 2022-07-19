TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man has been sentenced to 50 years in prison after pleading guilty Friday to murder and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

James Robert Smith, III, 31, was arrested for the charges he has now been convicted of in 2019 after police were called to the scene and found 27-year-old Donovan Reese dead in his car on Mother’s Day.

Investigators at the time said they arrested Smith after interviewing friends and witnesses to the shooting. Smith was booked into the Smith County Jail that same day, and was never released leading up to his conviction.

Officials said Reese was at the gas station with two others helping someone change a flat tire when Smith arrived, said “hey bro” and began shooting. The two had previous encounters for about two years, according to investigators and running into each other at the gas station was by chance.

Smith was sentenced to 50 years in prison for murder, and 20 years in prison for each charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.