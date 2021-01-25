Tyler man sentenced 10 years for having 3,500 photos of child pornography

(KETK)- A Tyler man was sentenced 10 years for having 3,500 photos of child pornography.

James Edward Clement, 38, pled guilty to the possession of child pornography on Monday.

Clement was indicted last year in August. According to an arrest warrant, detectives started looking into this case after they received multiple tips with various images of child pornography. They were also able to issue subpoenas to Suddenlink Communications and find Clements through his phone number and email address.

Investigators eventually arrived at the man’s apartment, and they said Clement was “emotional.”

Police found more than 3,000 files of alleged child porn on his phone.

