SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man pleaded guilty to promoting prostitution after being accused of kidnapping two girls to sex-traffic them in Louisiana, according to Smith County judicial records.

Aaron Devonte Wallace, 27, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to a promote prostitution charge. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Teresa Swan Fletcher, 23, was also indicted for aggravated promotion of prostitution in connection to the case. Her plea docket agreement is scheduled for Sept. 20.

On Feb. 17, one of the girl’s mother called a Smith County deputy to file a missing a person report for her daughter. Law enforcement also spoke to the girl’s boyfriend and he said the victim shared her location with him through Facebook.

In an interview, one of the victims said the two girls were at Fletcher’s house, and she asked her boyfriend to pick her up, said officials. The girls were later moved into a car after Wallace realized the girl’s boyfriend was near the house, said authorities.

A victim said an unknown man drove the car and Wallace and Fletcher drove the girls to a Shreveport hotel to be sex trafficked, according to the warrant.

Wallace, Fletcher and the unknown man had three separate cell phones and a silver laptop, said police. Two of the phones were “used for sex trafficking and prostitution,” said law enforcement.